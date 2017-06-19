The newly unearthed track was previously lost.

Super Furry Animals have released a cover of ‘The Boy With The Thorn In His Side’ – and it couldn’t be any more different from the seminal Smiths track.

The Welsh band are gearing up to re-release 1997 album ‘Radiator’ – and are releasing a whole load of bonus material to go with it.

As part of this, they’re including their extremely unique cover of The Boy With The Thorn In His Side – which was initially recorded by the band for the cover CD of a French music magazine. You can listen to the newly rediscovered cover below.

The Boy With The Thorn In His Side (Full Version) by Salvo Music Stream The Boy With The Thorn In His Side (Full Version) by Salvo Music from desktop or your mobile device

Describing the track, frontman Gruff Rhys said: “We wanted to translate the lyrics of the Smiths track into French, so I spoke to a French friend of mine, who was actually working in Manchester, hence the half-French, half-Mancunian accent on the spoken introduction.

“It didn’t quite work out that way, although are elements of the translation on it if you listen carefully, so what we have instead is an instrumental homage. I can’t remember why it didn’t get released, but am glad it hasn’t been lost forever and Furries, perhaps even Smiths fans, can now make their mind up on how it compares to the original.”