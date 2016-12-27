Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan shares new track ‘Happy New Year (Prince Can’t Die Again)’

McCaughan says it's an attempt to “look at any possible bright side of the coming new year"

Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan has shared a new track titled ‘Happy New Year (Prince Can’t Die Again)’.

Posting the song on his Bandcamp, McCaughan wrote; “Written and recorded Dec 24, 2016 in a moment of trying to look at any possible bright side of the coming new year after the disaster that was this one.”

The song includes lyrics like “It was a year when everybody died” and “Next year might be better but I don’t see any proof.” You can listen to ‘Happy New Year (Prince Can’t Die Again)’ via Bandcamp.

‘Happy New Year (Prince Can’t Die Again)’ originally premiered on Jon Solomon’s 25-Hour Holiday Radio Show on WPRB. McCaughan’s last solo album was last year’s ‘Non-Believers’.

Yesterday (December 26), a message of support to George Michael from Prince was uncovered. The message addressed Michael’s struggle to leave his recording contract with Sony.

In the 1980’s, Michael referred to his situation as “professional slavery”. During an interview with Q Magazine, Prince shared a message of support for Michael.

Prince references the case in the 1994 interview, showing his support for Michael’s bid for freedom before revealing that the pair speak.