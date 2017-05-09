More support acts added to the huge line-up for The Killers at Hyde Park

British Summer Time keeps on getting bigger

More support acts have been announced for The Killers‘ upcoming show at London’s Hyde Park.

Brandon Flowers and co return to London to headline British Summer Time as a UK festival exclusive, joined by the previously announced Elbow, Tears For Fears and White Lies.

Now, the day will also see performances from Cold War Kids, British Sea Power, Mew, Mystery Jets and The Strypes.

The Killers headline Barclaycard British Summer Time on Saturday 8 July. For tickets and information, visit here.

The band have been working on their new album since September – recording in Las Vegas, San Diego, LA and Joshua Tree with U2 producer Jacknife Lee. Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci recently told NME that the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Battle Born‘ was “coming along”.