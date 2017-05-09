More support acts added to the huge line-up for The Killers at Hyde Park
British Summer Time keeps on getting bigger
More support acts have been announced for The Killers‘ upcoming show at London’s Hyde Park.
Brandon Flowers and co return to London to headline British Summer Time as a UK festival exclusive, joined by the previously announced Elbow, Tears For Fears and White Lies.
Now, the day will also see performances from Cold War Kids, British Sea Power, Mew, Mystery Jets and The Strypes.
The Killers headline Barclaycard British Summer Time on Saturday 8 July. For tickets and information, visit here.
The band have been working on their new album since September – recording in Las Vegas, San Diego, LA and Joshua Tree with U2 producer Jacknife Lee. Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci recently told NME that the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Battle Born‘ was “coming along”.
“It’s sounding good,” said Vannucci. “We have a problem with taking two steps forward and one step back, so that makes it take longer. We keep asking ourselves: ‘What does a four- piece band do? How do you keep it fresh?’ It’s a constant exercise in experimentation.”
Flowers then added: “’How should a band sound in 2017?’”
Vannucci continued: “We’re trying to arrive at something we’re all just a little bit uncomfortable with. When everyone is slightly uncomfortable, then we know we’re there.
“We’re just pushing it in different directions, then bringing it back and trying another direction.”