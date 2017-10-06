Support acts announced for Liam Gallagher’s UK arena tour

It's going to be pretty rowdy...

Liam Gallagher has announced the support acts for his upcoming UK arena tour. Check them out with dates and ticket details below.

Today sees the release of the former Oasis frontman’s acclaimed debut solo album ‘As You Were‘, and he’ll be taking the record on the road with some massive shows kicking off on November.

Support across the dates, will be opening performances from Libertines poet and Pete Doherty collaborator Trampolene, rising indie pin-up Ratboy and The View frontman Kyle Falconer. Check out the shows and who’ll be supporting when below.

Speaking to NME about the state of guitar music in 2017, Gallagher said: “There’s a lot of people who look the part but rock’n’roll’s not just about the music and a look, it’s about what you say. A lot of these bands, you read their interviews and you slip into a coma. Everyone seems to be wrapped up in cotton wool and not prepared to make mistakes because if they step out of line they think their little career will go.

“Everyone’s hanging on to their career by their nails, and I find that very sad, because if that’s what you’ve come into it for you’re gonna fall flat on your face. You should come into it to kick open the fuckin’ doors. The shit that’s on the radio shouldn’t be on the radio. There’s a lot of crap out there.”

Liam Gallagher tour dates and tickets

Gallagher’s upcoming UK tour dates with support acts are below. For tickets and information, visit here.

November 2017

1 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena – with Ratboy, Kyle Falconer



December 2017

3 – Leeds, First Direct Arena – with Ratboy, Kyle Falconer

4 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro – with Ratboy

6 – Plymouth, Pavilions – with Ratboy, Kyle Falconer

7 – London, Alexandra Palace – with Ratboy, Kyle Falconer

10 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – with Trampolene, Ratboy

12 – Birmingham, Arena – with Trampolene, Ratboy

13 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena – with Trampolene, Ratboy

15 – Brighton, Centre – with Trampolene, Ratboy

16 – Manchester, Arena – with Trampolene, Ratboy