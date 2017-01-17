Support bands for The Maccabees’ farewell tour announced

The London band will say goodbye with five shows in London and Manchester this summer.

The support bands for The Maccabees‘ upcoming summer farewell tour have been announced.

Mystery Jets and Idles will join the band throughout their goodbye run, which comprises three dates at London’s Alexandra Palace and two dates at Manchester’s O2 Apollo. Check out the full schedule below.

Tue June 27 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Wed June 28 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu June 29 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Fri June 30 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Sat July 01 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

The five-piece announced that they were splitting back in August of last year, assuring fans – who registered their intense disappointment online – that “there have not been fallings out, and we are grateful to say that we are not leaving the group as a dividing force”.

Mystery Jets’ Blaine Harrison penned a love letter to The Maccabees shortly after they announced their split, writing: “Watching The Maccabees’ star rise over the years has been a wondrous thing, and mapping their evolution across four studio albums always brought joy to those of us listening closely.”

Speaking about the band’s final hurrah, guitarist Felix White said when the dates were announced: “We’re planning on these final shows being a huge celebration, thank you and goodbye to 14 years of writing, recording, playing and touring together.”