Surprise! Garbage drop absolute banger ‘No Horses’

The rock legends return

Garbage have surprised fans with the release of a brand new song. Check out ‘No Horses’ below.

The track is their first new material since their acclaimed 2016 album, ‘Strange Little Birds’, and sees the rock veterans following an adventurous route down their more esoteric, electronic path – before blooming into an industrial, alt-rock stomper.

“It’s actually a song that’s very un-Garbage like,” frontwoman Shirley Manson told Variety about the track. “I was driving through the Scottish countryside last year and looking at these fields of horses and thinking, what will happen to them when we don’t need them as much as we once did? When they’re no longer working beasts, what will happen to the horses? So it’s an imagining of the future where the authorities destroy anything that doesn’t make large amounts of money.”

The song can be downloaded here, with all proceeds going to the Red Cross.

Meanwhile, Garbage are currently in the midst of their US ‘Rage And Rapture’ tour with Blondie. Their full reamining tour dates are below.

Fri July 14 2017 – NAMPA Idaho – Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Sun July 16 2017 – ENGLEWOOD Colorado – Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre

Tue July 18 2017 – KANSAS CITY Missouri – Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Wed July 19 2017 – COUNCIL BLUFFS Iowa – Harrahs Council Bluffs Hotel and Casino

Fri July 21 2017 – PRIOR LAKE Minnesota – Mystic Lake Casino

Tue July 25 2017 – LEWISTON New York – Artpark

Wed July 26 2017 – TORONTO Ontario – Sony Centre For Performing Arts

Fri July 28 2017 – RED BANK New Jersey – Count Basie Theatre

Sat July 29 2017 – BETHEL New York – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun July 30 2017 – BOSTON Massachusetts – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Tue August 01 2017 – NEW YORK New York – Beacon Theatre

Wed August 02 2017 – PHILADELPHIA Pennsylvania – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Sat August 05 2017 – RALEIGH North Carolina – Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue August 08 2017 – HOLLYWOOD Florida – Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena

Wed August 09 2017 – ORLANDO Florida – Hard Rock Live

Fri August 11 2017 – AUSTIN Texas – ACL Live

Sat August 12 2017 – DALLAS Texas – Southside Ballroom