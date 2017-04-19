A surprise new Prince EP will be released this week

The EP's title track, 'Deliverance', is available now for listeners in the US.

A surprise new Prince EP will be released this Friday (April 21) to mark the one-year anniversary of his death.

The six-song EP features “new, undiscovered studio recordings” that Prince cut between 2006 and 2008, a press release says. The EP is called ‘Deliverance’ and its title track is available now on Apple Music and iTunes. According to Prince’s website, however, it is currently only available in the US because of licensing laws.

The EP also features a four-movement medley called ‘Man Opera’ which contains the songs ‘I Am’, ‘Touch Me’, ‘Sunrise Sunset’ and ‘No One Else’. It is rounded off by an extended version of ‘I Am’.

Prince co-wrote and co-produced the EP’s songs with Ian Boxill, who completed the tracks following his death last year. Boxill said in a press release: “I believe ‘Deliverance’ is a timely release with everything going on in the world today, and in light of the one-year anniversary of his passing. I hope when people hear Prince singing these songs it will bring comfort to many.”

Boxill also explained why the EP is being released independently, saying: “Prince once told me that he would go to bed every night thinking of ways to bypass major labels and get his music directly to the public. When considering how to release this important work, we decided to go independent because that’s what Prince would have wanted.”

Following its digital release on April 2, ‘Deliverance’ will get a physical release on June 2.

The ‘Deliverance EP’ will be followed by two new albums of posthumous songs from the Paisley Park vaults being released by Warner Bros. on June 9.

Meanwhile, police documents have revealed that numerous pills were found in Prince‘s residence at the time of his death.