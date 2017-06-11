Suspects in Manchester bombing released without charge

Greater Manchester Police are continuing the investigation following last month's terror attack

All suspects arrested in relation to last month’s Manchester bombing have been released without charge.

On May 22, Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at Manchester Arena as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert at the venue. The attack killed 22 people and the bomber.

Greater Manchester Police said today (June 11) that all 22 people they had arrested since on suspicion of terrorism offences have been released without charge. They also said detectives are still not sure if Abedi had any accomplices.

Russ Jackson, head of counterterrorism policing for northwest England, said police Abedi made the bomb himself, but are unclear “whether he acted alone in obtaining the materials for the device … and whether others knew or were complicit in the storage of materials knowing what was being planned.”

Jackson said some suspects had given “accounts which explain innocent contact with Abedi” and that risk to public safety had been considered before anyone was released, as Stereogum reports.

In the UK people arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences can be held for up to 14 days before they must be either charged or released.

The police investigation will continue, with Jackson saying the authorities are working to “understand the full extent of the involvement of anyone else.” He also confirmed police had traced Abedi’s movements in the weeks before the attack and “understand how the chemicals and equipment were obtained and where the bomb was assembled.”

Today, police also released new images of Abedi walking through Manchester with a blue suitcase, which they believe contained the materials for the bomb. They are searching a landfill site for the case.

They also appealed for information from anyone who saw a white Nissan Micra, which police think Abedi used to transport and store parts of the bomb. They also want to speak with the attacker’s younger brother Hashem, who has been detained in Libya.

Last night, (June 10), The 1975 held a defiant “moment of noise” to honour the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Before they took to the stage headlining day one of Parklife in Heaton Park, Manchester, members of the police and ambulance and fire services who were involved in helping on May 22 were joined by newly-elected Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham.

“On the night of the attack and every hour since, our police, our NHS staff, our fire staff, all of our public services have been working to help people affected by the tragedy, to identify those responsible, and to bring us all together,” Burnham said, amid proud crowd chants of “Manchester! Manchester!”

“Tonight we think about all of those families who lost loved ones, we think about those who were injured, and those who were traumatised by the attack. And I’m here to thank you for your solidarity with them, for your solidarity with each other, and for staying true to what our city – Manchester – is all about.”

“The terrorists want to change us, they want to divide us – don’t let them win. Don’t let them change Manchester.”

“The fact you’re here tonight shows we’re not going to be beaten. So Parklife, stick together, stay strong, choose hope over fear and terror – and always choose love over hate.”

He proceeded to introduce The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, who put his arm round Burnham before offering the praise: “Manchester, we’ve got a real Mayor here,”

It was a heartfelt moment for the quartet who hail from the city. “I think we’ve all spent a lot of time mourning since what happened,” said Healy. “But this is a music festival and we’ve had our silence. We didn’t want to do a moment of silence, we wanted to do a moment of noise.”

“As these people leave the stage,” he continued, gesturing to the emergency services, “in celebration of what they’ve done, let’s have a minute of going fucking mental.” Taking their cue, the audience deafeningly obliged. You can see a fan-filmed clip above.