First wave of acts for SXSW 2018 announced

SXSW have announced the first wave of live acts for its 2018 festival.

The annual Austin, Texas event will take place next year from March 9-18, with the multi-faceted festival putting on its usual range of live shows, panel discussions and film screenings.

SXSW have now revealed its first batch of confirmed names for the 2018 festival. Live performances next year will come from the likes of The Wedding Present, Shamir, Lucy Rose, Lethal Bizzle, Higher Brothers, Yungen, Rude Kid, Snail Mail, Keith Ape, Sammus, Rich Chigga, IAMBBD, Shopping, DYGL, Marlon Williams, Sinead Harnett, Baywaves, SPORTS, Farina, Hater, Stefflon Don, and many more – you can see the full list of over 200 announced acts here.

Keynote speakers at SXSW next year will include Mother! director Darren Aronofsky, Keith Urban and Spotify’s Chief Content Officer Stefan Blom.

Lana Del Rey made her live comeback with a secret set at SXSW 2017 earlier this year.

Del Rey performed a nine-track set of her most popular singles at the Apple Music Space, opening with ‘Cruel World’ from her 2014 album ‘Ultraviolence’. She followed that opener with the likes of ‘Ride’, ’Blue Jeans’ and ‘Born to Die’.