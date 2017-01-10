SXSW announces nearly 500 new acts for 2017 festival

US music showcase takes place in Austin, Texas from March 13-19

South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) has announced almost 500 new acts for its 2017 line-up.

The US music showcase takes place in Austin, Texas from March 13-19 this year.

Among those newly announced are The Big Moon, The Japanese House, Farro, GoldLink, Anna Meredith, Splashh, AJ Tracey, Merchandise, Lizzo, Sad13, Nicole Dollanganger, Maggie Rogers, Big Thief and Feeder.

They will join previously confirmed acts including S U R V I V E, Kweku Collins, Temples, Girlpool and Ladyhawke.

It has been confirmed that the keynote speakers for SXSW 2017 are Nile Rodgers and Zane Lowe. Previous keynote speakers include Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

Grime MC AJ Tracey, confirmed this year, recently told NME of his desire to “bridge the Transatlantic gap a little bit” after landing on the radar of American audiences after hopping on a Clams Casino remix with A$AP Rocky and Lil B for ‘Be Somebody’.

He went on to say: “What you’ve seen from me so far, that’s the lowest bar that you’ll see. It’s just going to go up from there… [My goal for 2017 is] to better my craft and push everything upwards.”

