T In The Park ‘ordered to pay back £50,000 to Scottish government’

It stems from the Scottish festival's decision to 'take a break' in 2017.

T In The Park has reportedly been hit with a “final demand” to pay back £50,000 of Scottish taxpayers’ money.

According to The Daily Record, the festival’s organisers DF Concerts were awarded a £150,000 government grant in 2015 on the proviso that the event would be held in Strathallan Castle in Perthshire for three years.

However, the organisers confirmed in November that T In The Park will be ‘taking a break’ in 2017 – after a series of problems in recent years on site at Strathallan Castle.

The Scottish government has now asked for a third of the money to be returned. “We have advised DF Concerts of the repayment that is due and expect repayment to be completed shortly,” a representative told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that T’s organisers are in talks to put on an alternative event on Glasgow Green this summer, with Radiohead as mooted headliners. Radiohead already have a busy tour schedule for next summer, headlining Glastonbury alongside numerous other European festivals.

Last year’s T In The Park was hit by numerous problems and tragedies – including one festival-goer being found dead, two teenagers dying of drug-related incidents, a cash machine being stolen and more. T In The Park has been one of the major festivals on the circuit since 1994, and has been hosted in Strathclyde Park, Balado airfield and Strathallan Castle over the years.

Last year’s headliners included The Stone Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Calvin Harris – while LCD Soundsystem pulled an unjustifiably meagre crowd.