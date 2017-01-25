T In The Park ‘replacement festival’ TRNSMT officially announced

It'll be held on Glasgow Green from July 7-9, the same weekend as T In The Park is traditionally held.

A new Scottish festival called TRNSMT has been officially announced as a de facto replacement for T In The Park, which is taking a break this year.

Titled TRNSMT, the new festival will take place on Glasgow Green from July 7-9, traditionally the same dates as T In The Park is held. Fans can sign up on the website now to receive line-up details and pre-sale offers first.

Watch a teaser for the new festival below.

T In The Park’s organisers confirmed in November that the festival will be ‘taking a break’ in 2017 – after a series of problems in recent years on site at Strathallan Castle.

It was later reported that T’s organisers were in talks to put on an alternative event on Glasgow Green this summer, with Radiohead as mooted headliners.

Last year’s T In The Park was hit by numerous problems and tragedies – including one festival-goer being found dead, two teenagers dying of drug-related incidents, a cash machine being stolen and more. T In The Park has been one of the major festivals on the circuit since 1994, and has been hosted in Strathclyde Park, Balado airfield and Strathallan Castle over the years.

Last year’s headliners included The Stone Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Calvin Harris – while LCD Soundsystem pulled an unjustifiably meagre crowd.

