T In The Park will be for over-18s only if it returns

T In The Park organisers have revealed that if it returns, it will not only been for fans aged 18-years-old and over only, but it will focus more on rock music at the expense of dance and electronic.

Last year T confirmed that they’d be ‘taking a break’ in 2017 – instead announcing TRSMT Festival on Glasgow Green with Radiohead, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro, The 1975, London Grammar and many more.

The festival was marred by problems at its Strathallan Castle site– including one festival-goer being found dead, two teenagers dying of drug-related incidents, a cash machine being stolen, traffic and logistical issues and much more.

Now, T organiser and chief executive of DF Concerts Geoff Ellis has said that if it does return, it will be with strict new rules.

“We do events all over Scotland and are always looking at sites but for ‘T in the Park’ specifically, no we are not looking at anywhere else at the moment,” he told BBC Radio Scotland. “We are confident and hopeful but we are still in the throes of looking at everything.”

Adding that the next festival would focus on rock bands instead of electronic dance music because “what we have seen in recent years is more 16 and 17 year olds going a bit crazy”, Ellis went on: “So let’s make the campsite over 18 going forward.

“It does mean families can’t come to the event like they have done traditionally since 1994. But that is something we have to do.”

Ellis continued: “You do all you can when you are organising an event to try and keep people safe. You work closely with the police and the authorities to try and manage audience behaviour.

“Generally most people do behave themselves, aren’t getting drunk or taking drugs. That’s how most festivals are. But obviously you have issues to deal with and they are at every single nightclub and pub.

“’T in the Park’ has been a rite of passage since 1994 but the core attendance has always been between 18 and 24.”

