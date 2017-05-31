Take That post spooky video for latest single ‘New Day’

Trio recently paid tribute to Manchester terror attack victims

Take That have shared a creepy video for their latest single ‘New Day’.

The clip, which you can view below, sees the veteran boy band fleeing from sadistic dentists, a ghostly girl, a possessed scarecrow and a clown.

It is taken from their recent eighth studio album ‘Wonderland’, which was released in March. Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – are currently marking the 25th anniversary of their debut album with the ‘Wonderland Live’ tour, which includes 22 shows in 10 cities.

They recently paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack during their return to the live stage last night (May 26) in Liverpool.

Take That were set to play at the Manchester Arena last weekend, but all three shows were cancelled in the wake of the attack. The band will now play one date at the Etihad Stadium on June 18. Fans with tickets for any of the three cancelled shows can exchange them for the new Etihad date, or receive a full refund.

Owen dedicated the gig to “everyone who has been affected by the events that happened in Manchester,” before adding that all profits from the show would go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund.

Fellow Take That member Howard Donald added: “As you know, I was born and raised in Manchester, so at this moment in time, I’ve never been so proud to be a Mancunian.”

The group’s de factor leader Gary Barlow added: “We should have been playing Manchester tonight as you all know. We want to say an enormous, enormous thank you to all you guys out there who have come back, I know we were meant to here [Liverpool] on Tuesday, so thank you much for coming out tonight.”

The band will continue their tour in Birmingham tomorrow (June 1):

Birmingham Genting Arena (June 1-3)

London The O2 (6, 7, 9, 10)

Swansea Liberty Stadium (June 14)

Norwich Carrow Road Stadium (June 16)