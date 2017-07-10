Jason Orange said Take That ‘ruined his life’, claims former manager

Svengali Nigel Martin-Smith shares his thoughts on Orange's decision to leave the band.

Take That‘s original manager, Nigel Martin-Smith, has shared his thoughts on Jason Orange’s decision to leave the band.

Orange rejoined Take That for their enormously successful comeback in 2006, but announced in 2014 that he would be stepping down, leaving Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald to continue as a trio.

He said at the time: “There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this. I know how much Mark, Gary and Howard enjoy writing and making music, and they know that they have my full support and encouragement to continue on with what is to be another chapter for the band.”

Martin-Smith, who helped to form the band and managed them during their original ’90s run, has now claimed that Orange had expressed doubts about his place in the chart-topping group.

“When I put Jason in the band he loved it, but he turned around years later and said he was upset with me,” Martin-Smith told the Daily Star. “He said he couldn’t sing, he wasn’t a musician and I had no right to put him in the band. He wanted to know why I did it to him. He said he had loads of issues as a result of it and seemed to blame me for ruining his life. I couldn’t believe it.”

Martin-Smith added: “I said ‘Jay, you’ve travelled the world first class, stayed in five-star hotels, had women throwing themselves at you, had the most amazing life, with how many millions in the bank.’ It must have been so horrible for him. That’s how bizarre it is.”

Take That released their eighth album ‘Wonderland’ earlier this year. They are now midway through the accompanying world tour.