Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker performs as DJ Defs Worth It at Perth protest gig

The show was a protest against Australia's planned Roe 8 highway extension

Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker played a protest gig in Perth earlier this week, part of a demonstration campaign against the extension of a local highway.

The Live! In The Wetlands event protested against Roe 8, a planned Australian highway extension which aims to reduce traffic in southern Perth. However, many critics have labelled the plans as harmful to both the economy and environment.

Appearing at the event, Parker performed a set under the moniker DJ Defs Worth It. See photos and footage below.

Saving the Beeliar wetlands and feeling the community vibes.

Parker recently announced that Tame Impala will take a break in 2017.

“I really don’t know how that’s going to feel because in the past, the album cycles haven’t really ended with a bang, or even ended decidedly. They just sort of peter out. But this time it really is a bookend,” Parker said.

“I’m glad [the end of the tour is] happening at Laneway. There will be tears and cheers, and emotions will be running high. I think it’ll be quite weird, but not without a sense of accomplishment.”

Elaborating further on his future plans, Parker also told the New Zealand Herald: “It’s anyone’s guess really. There are so many kinds of doors opening at the moment for me and it’s quite a different feeling. I have never really felt like this before. The last few albums I’ve felt like I could kind of foresee ahead, like make another album or see how it’s going to go. But for the first time it’s totally blurry. But in a good way.”