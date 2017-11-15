Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker talks new song ‘List of People (To Try And Forget About)’

Track features on new 'Currents' box set reissue

Tame Impala are set to unveil a new song called ‘List of People (To Try And Forget About)’ tomorrow (November 16), with frontman Kevin Parker now speaking about the track.

The song will feature on the deluxe ‘Collector’s Edition’ box set of their acclaimed 2015 album ‘Currents’, one of NME‘s Albums Of The Year for that year. The box set will be released on Friday (November 17).

Ahead of the box set release, Tame Impala will premiere ‘List of People (To Try And Forget About)’ on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show on Thursday.

Parker has explained that he started writing the song between the end of 2012’s ‘Lonerism’ and the start of the sessions for ‘Currents’.

“I guess maybe one of the reasons it didn’t end up on the album [‘Currents’] was that it was started on so early and I was so over it by the time I was finishing the album.”

“But by the time I got to finish [the track], I was really kind of like satisfied with it as a song and as a chunk of my creativity and emotion and stuff.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Currents’ box set will feature the album on limited edition red marbled vinyl with alternate artwork, a 12” featuring two remixes, and a 7” and flexidisc with three b-sides. The set also comes with “a poster and a zine of images and scribbles offering a candid glimpse into the making of ‘Currents'”.

See photos of the box set beneath.