Could Tame Impala be set to collaborate with a huge artist on next album?

The band's last LP, 'Currents', was released in 2015

Tame Impala could be set to collaborate with Mark Ronson on their next record, according to a high-profile Argentinian music executive.

The Kevin Parker-led band last released a full-length LP in July 2015 with the highly acclaimed ‘Currents’ – their third studio album.

While the band wrapped up their touring commitments with a headline set at Panorama festival in New York City last month, it seems that they could now be turning their attention towards writing album number four.

This latest piece of speculation has surfaced on the Tame Impala subreddit, where one user claimed to have heard prominent Argentinian music executive Daniel Grinbank talking about the band’s next move on a radio show.

The user goes on to claim that Grinbank – who is organising the Buenos Aires-based Festival BUE, which will feature a DJ set from Parker and Ronson – said “something along the lines of ‘Mark is also the producer of the next Tame Impala album’.”

Parker has produced all three of Tame Impala’s albums to date.

Parker and Ronson have previously worked before, most notably on the 2015 track ‘Daffodils’. The pair also gave a live debut to a new track recently, which featured vocals from SZA.

Tame Impala have previously said that, aside from a few live shows, they intended to take a break in 2017.

“What comes next is still very much a blank canvas,” Parker said in November 2016. “But a blank canvas in a good way – I’ve got all the paint!”