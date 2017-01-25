Tame Impala offshoot Pond share video from new album

Watch the video for 'Sweep Me Off My Feet' from 'The Weather' now



Tame Impala offshoot Pond have announced their seventh album, ‘The Weather’.

The Perth group, led by Nick Allbrook and featuring Tame Impala’s Jay Watson, are releasing their new LP May 5 via Marathon Artists. Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker has produced the record, which follows 2015’s ‘Man, It Feels Like Space Again’.

Alongside the album announcement, Pond have shared a video for ‘Sweep Me Off My Feet’. Watch the surrealist, religion-nodding, ocean-soaked clip below.

About the new album, Allbrook says in a statement: “It’s a concept album, not completely about Perth, but focusing on all the weird contradictory things that make up a lot of colonial cities around the world. Laying out all the dark things underneath the shimmering exterior of cranes, development, money and white privilege. It’s not our place, but it is our place. British, but Australian, but not REAL Australian. On the edge of the world with a hell of a lot of fucked things defining our little city, still we try and live a wholesome respectful life, while being inherently disrespectful. At the end of all this confusion in our weird little white antipodean world, there’s the beach, purity and nature that brings us all together.”

Pond will play a handful of European dates this Spring, as well as Coachella. See the band’s full tour dates below.

London, Moth Club (February 14, 2017)

Indio, CA, Coachella (April 16)

Indio, CA, Coachella (April 23)

Amsterdam, Netherlands, London Calling (May 27)

Barcelona, Spain, Primavera (June 3)

Porto, Portugal, Primavera (June 9)

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker recently revealed the band would be taking a break in 2017. “I really don’t know how that’s going to feel because in the past, the album cycles haven’t really ended with a bang, or even ended decidedly. They just sort of peter out. But this time it really is a bookend,” he told Paperboy Magazine. The band’s bassist, Cameron Avery, releases solo album ‘Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams’ on March 10, inspired by “Johnny Hartman, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Sarah Vaughan, Etta James — the big band stuff with less metaphorical lyrics.”