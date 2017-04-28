Tame Impala threaten to sue Chinese milk ad for copying song

Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker is threatening to sue a Chinese milk company for copying their track ‘The Less I Know The Better’ for an advert.

Taking to Instagram, Parker shared footage of the commercial for a blueberry milk drink – with a soundtrack that’s strikingly similar to the song from their acclaimed third album ‘Currents‘.

Parker accompanied the video with the caption “I mean COME ON GUYS – at least put some effort in”, as well as tagging Tame Impala’s publishing company Sony ATV with the hashtag #Lawsuit and ‘now it’s my turn’.

As well as providing inspiration for Paramore on their next record, Tame Impala are currently ‘taking a break’ for 2017.

“I really don’t know how that’s going to feel because in the past, the album cycles haven’t really ended with a bang, or even ended decidedly. They just sort of peter out. But this time it really is a bookend,” said Parker.

“This album was a real door-opener for me,” Parker – who recently collaborated with Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson – added. “It’s funny, but I kind of knew it would be, just because of the way I was making songs, the way I was producing it. I sort of sensed that it wouldn’t just be an album that came and went. I had a feeling that it would take me other places.”

“What comes next is still very much a blank canvas. But a blank canvas in a good way – I’ve got all the paint!”

Meanwhile, Parker recently teased yet more ‘A list collaborations’, following his work on Lady Gaga’s new album ‘Joanna’.

“There’s definitely a few other things coming up,” he said. “You don’t have to be switched on to realise that if I do this, and then this happens… it’s just the way the music world works, you know? So there’s going to be other things happening, but I think I’d be ruining it if I mentioned who.”