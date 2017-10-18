Frontman has recently worked with Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger

Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker has been pictured in the studio with rapper Travis Scott, leading to speculation that the pair could be set to collaborate on new music.

Since his band’s most recent album ‘Currents’ was released in 2015, Parker has gone on to work with the likes of Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger.

Having been recently rumoured to be working with DRAM, a photo has now emerged of Parker in the studio with Travis Scott and hip-hop producer Frank Dukes. See that photo below.

Travis Scott is expected to release his third album ‘AstroWorld’ at some point in 2017.

Tame Impala are currently “taking a break” in 2017. “I really don’t know how that’s going to feel because in the past, the album cycles haven’t really ended with a bang, or even ended decidedly. They just sort of peter out. But this time it really is a bookend,” Parker previously said.