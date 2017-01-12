Tame Impala’s Cameron Avery announces debut solo album and shares new single

The band's bassist will release 'Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams' on March 10.



Tame Impala‘s Cameron Avery has announced his debut solo album.

The band’s bassist – also a singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist – will release ‘Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams’ on March 10.

He said of the inspirations behind the album: “I wanted to make something that sounded like the old records I love — Johnny Hartman, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Sarah Vaughan, Etta James — the big band stuff with less metaphorical lyrics.”

Avery has also shared a single from the album. Listen to ‘Wasted On Fidelity’ below.

Cameron Avery – Wasted On Fidelity

New York-based Avery, who was drummer in Pond before he joined Tame Impala in 2014, said the “whole landscape of the record changed” when he started working on new music in LA.

“I just started saying ‘yes’ to things while making the album,” he explained. “I figured: I’m in my mid-20s, I play in a band, I live in Los Angeles—I’m ripe to dream. But the pipe dream, the underlying theme of the album, if you really listen, is that all I really want is to have someone in my life and to be in love.”

Check out the tracklisting below.

‘A Time And Place’

‘Do You Know Me By Heart?’

‘Dance With Me’

‘Wasted On Fidelity’

‘Big Town Girl’

‘Disposable’

‘The Cry Of Captain Hollywood’

‘Watch Me Take It Away’

‘An Ever Jarring Moment ‘

‘C’est Toi (extended)’

Tame Impala’s frontman revealed in November that the band will be taking a break in 2017.