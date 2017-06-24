Taylor Hawkins performs cover of Queen’s ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ during Foo Fighters’ Glastonbury 2017 headline show

The Foos drummer is a renowned fan of the legendary band

Foo Fighters‘ drummer Taylor Hawkins performed a short cover of Queen‘s ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ with bassist Nate Mendel during the band’s huge headline show at Glastonbury 2017.

The Dave Grohl-led band took to the Pyramid Stage at 9:45pm this evening (June 24) for their first-ever headline slot at the Worthy Farm. They were due to headline in 2015, but Grohl broke his leg the week before the show.

Having made it to the stage this year, the Foos were intent on owning the stage and making the most of every moment. At one point, Grohl introduced each member of the band in turn, and, when he got to Mendel, he asked his bassist to play him a solo.

Mendel then began playing the unmistakable bassline from Queen’s ‘Another One Bites The Dust’, much to Hawkins’ – an avid Queen fan – delight. As he began to give drum accompaniment to the bassline, Hawkins started singing Freddie Mercury’s vocal part from the 1980 song.

Fans have already been registering their delight at the Foos’ huge headline show online – check a slice of the reaction here.

