Taylor Hawkins reveals the Foo Fighters song he hates

"I hate the way it sounds, the production of it; it was a total cop out," says the drummer.

Foo Fighters‘ Taylor Hawkins has revealed which of the band’s song he hates.

The drummer admitted he is not a fan of ‘The One’, a track the band recorded for the soundtrack of the 2002 comedy film Orange County.

“I’ve always hated this song,” he told Kerrang!. “I hate the way it sounds, the production of it; it was a total cop out.”

He recalled: “We were really trying to finish [fourth album] ‘One By One’. I liked the messed-up ugliness of that record, but we got asked by Tom Hanks’ son Colin Hanks to do the song for this movie called Orange County. Dave wrote it, I wasn’t crazy about it. It was straight-up pop – and there’s nothing wrong with that – but we were still trying to figure out how to be the Foo Fighters.”

It was reported earlier this month that Foo Fighters are planning to spend the majority of 2017 recording their new album.

Hawkins recently told NME that the band hope to “hunker down” and start work on the record soon.

The band have also responded to rumours that they’ll be returning to headline Glastonbury Festival in the summer.

Foo Fighters recently confirmed that they will headline Nos Alive in Portugal later this year, as well as Poland’s Open’er Festival.

More live dates are expected shortly, with the band launching a digital passport to detail their tour schedule.