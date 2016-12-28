Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old fan with performance at his house

The singer stopped by Missouri fan Cyrus Porter's house over the festive season

Taylor Swift surprised an older fan over the Christmas period when she showed up at his house for a special performance.

Cyrus Porter, a 96-year-old US war veteran, is apparently a big fan of the pop star and has been to see her in concert with his grandchildren.

As Digital Spy reports, Swift performed for Porter and his entire family at his house in Missouri, including a rendition of her hit single ‘Shake It Off’. Porter’s grandson Robert Frye shared photos from the surprise visit on Twitter, calling it a “Christmas miracle”.

He added that the performance was an “amazing experience”, while Swift also spent time with the family “taking selfies, holding babies, hugging grandpas and leaving lipstick marks.”

Frye continued: “Taylor Swift does it all.”

Porter told KFVS 12: “Look, what she does, she puts on a show no one else puts on. I just liked the way she did stuff.”

He gave Swift a tour of his WWII memorabilia that he collected when he fought in Germany.

Porter was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, but hopes he will be able to Swift in concert again.

Recently, Swift and former One Direction star Zayn Malik unveiled their new duet ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’, taken from the upcoming soundtrack to Fifty Shades Darker.

The track from the ‘1989’ sensation and the former One Direction turned solo star is fittingly sultry and seductive, slick R&B banger from the S&M-obsessed movie.