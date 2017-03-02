Ed Sheeran reveals release date of Taylor Swift’s new album

Sheeran spills the beans

Ed Sheeran has revealed when Taylor Swift’s new album is expected to be released.

Singer-songwriter Sheeran, who graces the cover of NME this week, recently spoke to the BBC ahead of his own album release, which is out tomorrow (Friday, March 3).

“I think this year is going to be the high point,” Sheeran said of his career to date.

“I have a feeling about it. 17 is my lucky number, and everyone I was scared of releasing of albums around me released them all last year – people like Beyonce and The Weeknd and Bruno Mars.”

He went on to say: “Taylor [Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year – Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time.”

Swift is a close friend of Sheeran’s and the pair have collaborated together in the past.

Getty

There had previously been rumours that Swift would release a new album in October 2016. However, no album surfaced in that month. She had previously released each of her five albums every two years in either October or November, with her last record ‘1989’ released in October 2014.

It was also reported last year that Taylor Swift had recruited Drake to help her make an album of “edgier R&B and hip-hop sounds”. Swift is also rumoured to be working with Kesha.

Meanwhile, ahead of releasing his third album ‘÷’, Sheeran has revealed how he once “got hammered and hit Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club”.

After appearing with Stormzy for a huge performance at the Brit Awards 2017, Sheeran remains a favourite to headline Glastonbury this summer alongside Radiohead and Foo Fighters.

London, Royal Albert Hall (March 28)

Dublin, 3 Arena (April 12, 13)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (16, 17)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (19, 20)

Manchester, Arena (22, 23)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)

London, The O2 (May 1, 2)