Taylor Swift announces first live performances in eight months

The pop star last played live in February of this year

Taylor Swift has confirmed her first live performances in eight months.

The singer last played live at Houston’s Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 for a special show in partnership with DIRECTV.

Since then, she has announced her sixth album, ‘Reputation‘, and has shared two songs from it in the form of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘…Ready For It?’.

Now, Swift has been confirmed to appear at two shows in December. On December 2, she will join the likes of Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Niall Horan and more at 99.7 Now’s Poptopia event in San Jose, California.

On December 7, she will perform at B96 Chicago’s Jingle Bash alongside Backstreet Boys, Fifth Harmony, Khalid, Logic and Sabrina Carpenter, as Elle reports.

As yet, there is no word on Swift’s on headline dates. However, she recently launched a campaign to give fans priority access to tickets to dates on a forthcoming North American tour, in a bid to prevent touts and bots from scalping real fans.

In order to advance their position in the queue for tickets, North American fans must fulfil certain requirements (fans elsewhere cannot yet take part but can sign up for alerts here).

The campaign has come under some scrutiny, with Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds accusing the star of “fleecing” fans.

“Bots/touts fleece fans by reselling tickets for a higher price,” he wrote. She’s not stopping them, she is replacing them. She is fleecing her own fans.”

In response to the criticism, Swift’s spokesperson has defended the campaign to NME: “If these same tickets were offered on the open market,” they said, “scalpers would snatch them up and fans would be paying thousands of dollars for them. Scalpers and bots will not take the time to engage in legitimate fan activity.

“Taylor rewarding her fans for posting selfies, watching YouTube videos and downloading her albums, things her fans are already doing, is a great thing. This is a program that rewards fans for being fans and makes sure they get great tickets at face value.”