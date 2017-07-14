She's backing Selena's "Sultry pop magic"

Taylor Swift has broken her Instagram silence of over two months, and she’s backed Selena Gomez as she releases her new single.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The singer, who recently made a cameo appearance in the video for Selena’s Bad Liar single, returned to Instagram on Thursday for the first time since May 3.

She shared the artwork for Selena’s single Fetish, which sees her standing in front of a smoking car, along with a message of support.

Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 13, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

“Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday girl”, she captioned the snap.

And while it’s the first time she has used Instagram in two months, her last post wasn’t entirely different – offering support for Haim and their single ‘Want You Back’.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

It’s far from the only return that Taylor has recently undertaken either, after she restored her music to streaming services last month.

The singer, who restored her entire back catalogue to Spotify and Pandora, has pulled in an estimated $397,000 (£312k) since she relented last month. Since the return, her music has been streamed over 5 million times in America alone – and Billboard claims that she has made $285,000 (£224k) in streaming revenue and $59k (£46k) in publishing royalties.