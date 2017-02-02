Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars’ Super Bowl party menu revealed

Can you guess what's on there?

The menu for this weekend’s pre-Superbowl party featuring Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Sam Hunt and Snoop Dogg has been unveiled.

The bash, which will take place ahead of the final on Sunday (February 5), will see artists tucking into 1100 lbs of ribeye, 900 lbs of pork, chili spiced chicken, confit with roasted corn, chili rubbed lamb chops, pork belly buns with mango slaw, mini burgers with caramelised onions and cheddar, tuna tartare with avocado, jalapeno and soy honey emulsion, 720 lbs of potatoes and a 6 hour cooked risotto, according to TMZ.

The DirecTV Super Saturday Night will take place in Houston on February 4. Earlier, Swift was seen rehearsing an acoustic version of her latest song, the Zayn Malik collaboration ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ ahead of the event. You can watch footage below.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga will perform at this year’s Superbowl half time show on Sunday.

Gaga had already appeared at last year’s Super Bowl, when she sang the National Anthem before Denver Broncos’ 24-10 win over Carolina Panthers.

It was recently confirmed that she will not be banned from speaking out about politics or Donald Trump during her upcoming show, according to the NFL.

Gaga was very vocal in her support of Trump’s opponent Hilary Clinton – making an appearance to speak and perform at her final rally, while also drawing criticism for those who confused her outfit with that of a Nazi. She was also among the musicians who responded to Donald Trump’s victory negatively – tweeting ‘say a prayer America’ when she heard the result, before making headlines by protesting against the new US President.

“This is unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none,” they said.

“The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together. Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren’t going to be distracted by this.”

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most lucrative slot in the American TV calendar. A 30-second slot on the NBC network during half-time costs $4.5m (£3.5m).