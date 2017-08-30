Quite a pricey soak

On Sunday night, Taylor Swift debuted the video for her new track ‘Look What You Made Me Do’. One of the most visually arresting images from the video features Swift lying in a bathtub filled with diamonds, the value of which has now been revealed.

The celebrity jeweller Neil Lane provided the diamonds for the video, and has admitted that he had to enter a vault to gather enough jewels for the video. The bathtub filled with diamonds is reported to have been worth $10 million.

Speaking to Page Six, Lane commented: “They wanted an over-the-top, glamorous look so we gave them unprecedented access to my collection. And wow what an amazing turnout, diamonds have never looked better!”

Many fans believe the video to be full of cryptic messages and references to the singer’s life in the public eye, media attention and regular image reinvention. Some have speculated that the bathtub shot could be a reference to Kim Kardashian, after the star was tied up in a bathtub during a gunpoint jewellery robbery in Paris last year. Initial reports from the Kardashian heist believed her stolen jewels to be worth $11 million, before the real figure was revealed to be lower.

The image also bears a resemblance to the bath of pearls seen in Katy Perry’s ‘This Is How We Do’ music video, and the bath of jewels Britney Spears was photographed in for a YM Magazine cover in September 2000.

A lone dollar bill, probably referencing the figure Swift was awarded after winning a recent sexual assault trial, can also be seen in the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ bathtub.