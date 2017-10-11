Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and more for iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball

The big pop bash has announced its 12-date run

iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball has been announced, with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran topping the list of names.

The huge celebration of all things pop is set to take place over the course of 12 dates across November and December. In addition to Swift and Sheeran, the likes of Sam Smith, The Chainsmokers, Fall Out Boy and Demi Lovato are all set to perform across the run. Former One Direction-ers Liam Payne and Niall Horan also appear.

The full line-ups for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour are as follows:

NOVEMBER

28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center: The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center: Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We DECEMBER

01 – Inglewood, CA @ LA Forum: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Logic, Kesha, Niall Horan, Halsey, Charlie Puth and Liam Payne

04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center: Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center: The Chainsmokers, Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Halsey, Logic, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Halsey, Fall Out Boy, Demi Lovato, Logic, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden: Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Fifth Harmony, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello and Why Don’t We

11 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena: Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Logic, Zedd, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

13 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena: The Chainsmokers, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

15 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena: Demi Lovato, Logic, Zedd, Fifth Harmony, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We

16 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena: Zedd, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne and Why Don’t We

17 – Miami, FL @ BB&T Center: Demi Lovato, Logic, Fifth Harmony, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We