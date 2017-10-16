Taylor Swift films new music video in North London kebab shop

Look what you made me doner...

Taylor Swift has been spotted filming her new music video at several locations across London, including a surprising stop-off at a kebab shop in Kentish Town.

The singer, who is set to release new album ‘Reputation’ next month, is reportedly filming a video that sees her embark on a whistle-stop tour of the capital, including a bike ride across the Millenium Bridge, a trip on a night bus, and a visit to a local pub.

But one altogether more surprising stop-off last night saw Swift pay a surprise visit to Kentish Delight, a North London kebab shop.

Photos posted on social media show the singer hanging with camera crews outside the fast food eatery, while another shows fans peering inside the shop in an attempt to spot her.

According to The Telegraph, the locations are all places that Swift has visited with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who starred as the eponymous lead in Ang Lee’s 2016 adaptation of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

A source told the newspaper: “The video shows Taylor on a night out. All of the locations are places she has been to with Joe. She has spent months quietly going under the radar in London this year and has been out a lot more than anybody realises. It is quite telling that she has been hanging out in these regular and unexpected places […] She wants to show people she is just a normal girl.”

The video was filmed at the location from 6PM last night until 6AM this morning, with nobody allowed on set to prevent the song from leaking.

It is yet to be revealed which song the video was being filmed for, but it comes after Swift released comeback single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ in August.