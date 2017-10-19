Taylor Swift has previewed new song ‘Gorgeous’ and it’s coming very soon

It'll be the third song revealed from new album 'Reputation'

Taylor Swift appears set to release a new song called ‘Gorgeous’.

The singer’s sixth album ‘Reputation‘ will be released on November 10 and so far we’ve heard the singles ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘…Ready For It?’.

According to Swift’s Instagram, ‘Gorgeous’ will be released at midnight this evening. She’s also posted a preview of the track, which appears to feature a sample of a baby’s voice saying “Gorgeous”. Check that out below.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

It was reported earlier this year that Swift had recruited Drake to help her make an album of “edgier R&B and hip-hop sounds”. As well as the Drake collaboration rumours, the pop star is said to have worked with Kesha on new music too.

Meanwhile, Swift was recently spotted filming a new music video at a kebab shop in Kentish Town, North London. She paid a surprise visit to Kentish Delight. A source claimed: “The video shows Taylor on a night out. All of the locations are places she has been to with Joe. She has spent months quietly going under the radar in London this year and has been out a lot more than anybody realises. It is quite telling that she has been hanging out in these regular and unexpected places… She wants to show people she is just a normal girl.”

Swift also recently confirmed her first live performances in eight months. On December 2, she will join the likes of Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Niall Horan and more at 99.7 Now’s Poptopia event in San Jose, California. The singer last played live at Houston’s Club Nomadic on February 4 for a special show in partnership with DIRECTV.