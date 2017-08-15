Jury returns verdict in Taylor Swift groping sexual assault trial

'My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard'

Taylor Swift has won after a jury ruled in her favour in a case against a DJ accused of sexually assaulting her.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

David Mueller, formerly a DJ at Denver radio station KYGO, is accused of groping the singer during a meet-and-greet in 2013. He claimed what he calls “false accusations” resulted in him being fired from his position, and sued Swift, her mother Andrea and her radio representative Frank Bell for $3 million (£2.3m). Swift then countersued Mueller.

While Friday saw the judge throw out the DJ’s lawsuit, yesterday the week-long trial came to an end. The jury were unanimous in finding Mueller guilty of assault and battery. Swift left with the $1 she requested in punitive damages, but vowed to donate money to charities who help other victims of sexual assault.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration,” she said in a statement. “My attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.”

Swift added: “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Testifying at the trial last week, Swift said: “He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him. It was a definite grab. A very long grab.”

Speaking after the verdict, Mueller said “I’ve been trying to clear my name for four years. Civil court is the only option I had. This is the only way that I could be heard.”

According to The Guardian, the $1 awarded to Swift was described by her lawyers as “symbolic of the value of which is immeasurable to all women in this situation”.