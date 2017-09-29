Taylor Swift is a ‘huge Korn fan’, apparently

According to Korn frontman Jonathan Davis

Taylor Swift allegedly once told Korn singer Jonathan Davis that she was a “huge” fan of his band.

The revelation comes from a Billboard oral history of MTV’s TRL (Total Request Live), which aired from 1998 to 2008 and returns to screens next week (October 2).

In the article, nu-metal frontman Davis recalls how Swift – then in the early days of her career – attended the finale episode of the show’s initial run.

Describing the finale as “like a big old high school reunion”, Davis then added: “There was a ­yearbook we signed. Taylor Swift actually handed me my yearbook and said, ‘I’m a huge Korn fan!'”

Host Damien Fahey also verified Swift’s attendance on the set, saying: “I remember Taylor Swift came with her mom, when she wasn’t Taylor Swift yet. They had a couple of Flip cams, and they were geeking out, goofing around.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has revealed himself to be an unlikely fan of Taylor Swift.

Speaking to Newsweek recently, Gallagher sounded off on modern music, saying”I don’t know what pop music is.”

“Taylor Swift makes some good pop songs,” Gallagher then added. “You know what I mean?” ‘Shake It Off’ is a fucking tune.”

“You get ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams, which is a great pop song. Some of it is good,” he continued. “And then some of it is just fucking meaningless fucking bullshit, you know what I mean?”