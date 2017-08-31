"This is wrong."

The director of the music video for the new Taylor Swift track, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, has defended the musician over recent criticism, calling out “double standards” within the industry.

The song, which was released last Thursday, is thought to be a diss track directed at the media and various figures who have damaged Swift’s ‘Reputation’ over the past few years. These include Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Calvin Harris.

Writing on Twitter, director Joseph Kahn commented, “If I plan something as a man I’m a ‘genius.’ If Taylor as a woman plans something she is ‘manipulative.’ Double standards. This is wrong.” See the Tweet below:

The video, which is full of clues and messages related to Swift’s career, has received mixed reviews. It is thought to be an extremely high budget production, with the striking bathtub of diamonds thought to hold a value of $10million.

Before the video dropped, Beyoncé fans drew comparisons between the ‘Look’ video and that of ‘Formation’. Kahn denied the claims that the video was copied from Beyoncé.

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is taken from Swift’s sixth studio album, ‘Reputation’, scheduled for release on November 10.