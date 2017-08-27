She more than doubled a record set by The Chainsmokers

Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ has broken two streaming records since its launch on Thursday night.

According to Spotify, the song was played more than eight million times on the site in its first 24 hours, breaking the record for first-day streams.

On YouTube, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ broke the record for the highest number of first-day views on a lyric video, clocking in 19 million in the first 24 hours. The previous record was held by The Chainsmokers featuring Coldplay, who brought in 9 million views for the ‘Something Just Like This’ lyric video back in February.

The viewing figures on the video now stand at 33 million. The official video for ‘Look’ will be unveiled tonight at the MTV VMA awards. A teaser for the video has led some Beyoncé fans to accuse Swift of copying ‘Formation’. The ‘Look’ video director, Joseph Kahn, has denied the accusations.

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is Swift’s first single since her Zayn Malik duet ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’, recorded for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

The track will be featured on Swift’s new album, ‘Reputation’, set for release on November 10.