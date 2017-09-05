Taylor Swift ends ‘Despacito”s 16-week reign at US number one

The singer's new single, 'Look What You Made Me Do', has brought the curtain down on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's smash hit

Taylor Swift has stormed to the top of the US singles chart, ending the 16-week reign of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s ‘Despacito’ in the process.

The singer’s comeback single ‘Look What You Made Do’ has landed the top spot in her home country following its first full week of data tracking, matching the achievement Swift notched in the UK last week.

The success of ‘Look What You Made Do’ has also ended the chart reign for ‘Despacito’ in the US, which last week tied the all-time record for the most weeks spent at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 (16).

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ has earned the highest weekly streaming and sales sums for a track in 2017, while Swift has also broken the existing record for the most weekly streams ever for a song by a female artist – previously held by Adele for her song ‘Hello’.

Swift has now topped the Hot 100 with the first single from each of her last three albums.

Over the weekend, Swift released her latest new song, ‘… Ready For It’. The singer’s new album, ‘Reputation’, will be released on November 10, 2017.