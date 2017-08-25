The full video will be debuted at the MTV VMAs on Sunday

Taylor Swift has released a video teaser for her new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

Posting the video teaser on Instagram and Twitter, Swift wrote: Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere.

Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas”.

See the teaser below:

The video features a good deal of snake imagery, a motif that has accompanied the marketing around ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

Broadway legend Todrick Hall is pictured in the video snippet standing behind Swift. They form a V formation together with other dancers.

Fans have already drawn comparisons between the video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and other Swift videos, possibly referencing the lyric “Old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Cuz she’s dead.”

Lorde, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran are set to perform at the VMAs on Sunday. The event will be hosted by Katy Perry, who released the video for her track ‘Swish Swish’ yesterday. Swift has had disagreements with Perry in the past, and many believe ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ to be an attack on the artist, among others.

Taylor Swift will release her sixth album, ‘Reputation’, on November 10th 2017.