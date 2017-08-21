Taylor Swift posts mysterious clip to social media

Singer recently erased all the content from her platforms

Taylor Swift has posted a mysterious clip to her social media platforms just days after erasing all content from them.

At the weekend, Swift caused commotion among fans after deleting her social media footprint, leading to speculation over what it could mean.

Now Swift’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts have all uploaded the same short clip of what appears to be the tail of a reptile. See below.

Swift’s last release was a feature on Zayn Malik‘s track ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever‘ back in January, from the Fifty Shades Darker movie soundtrack. Her next album will be her sixth to date, after releasing ‘1989’ in 2014.

Swift recently returned to Spotify, restoring her entire back catalogue on the streaming platform.

Last week, Taylor also won her civil court case against former radio DJ David Mueller, after he groped her at a backstage photo op back in 2013.

After the judge throw out the DJ’s lawsuit, the week-long trial came to an end. The jury were unanimous in finding Mueller guilty of assault and battery. Swift left with the $1 she requested in punitive damages, but vowed to donate money to charities who help other victims of sexual assault.