Taylor Swift is a naked cyborg in new ‘…Ready For It?’ video teaser

Full clip is coming later this week

Taylor Swift has unveiled a teaser for her upcoming ‘…Ready For It?’ music video. Scroll below to watch.

The star took to Instagram earlier today (October 23) to share a trailer for the futuristic and dystopian clip, which appears to depict Swift as a naked cyborg.

Swift has also confirmed that the full video will be released on Thursday night (October 26).

…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

The singer’s sixth album ‘Reputation‘ will be released on November 10. As well as ‘…Ready For It?’, we’ve also heard the singles ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘Gorgeous’.

It was reported earlier this year that Swift had recruited Drake to help her make an album of “edgier R&B and hip-hop sounds”. As well as the Drake collaboration rumours, the pop star is said to have worked with Kesha on new music too.

Meanwhile, Swift was recently spotted filming another new music video at a kebab shop in Kentish Town, North London. She paid a surprise visit to Kentish Delight. A source claimed: “The video shows Taylor on a night out. All of the locations are places she has been to with Joe. She has spent months quietly going under the radar in London this year and has been out a lot more than anybody realises. It is quite telling that she has been hanging out in these regular and unexpected places… She wants to show people she is just a normal girl.”