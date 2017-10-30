Taylor Swift responds to critics of nude body suit from ‘…Ready For It?’ video

The clip saw Swift battling a naked cyborg version of herself

Taylor Swift has hit back at critics following the release of her ‘…Ready For It?’ music video, which saw the star don a nude-look body suit.

The dystopian clip was released last week (October 27) and sees Swift battling a naked cyborg version of herself.

After a lot of the discussion surrounding the video focussed on Swift’s body suit, Swift responded in an Instagram story by saying: “It truly warms my heart that [people] had so much to say about this body suit”. She then shared another image show how unrevealing the outfit actually was. See below.

Watch Swift’s ‘…Ready For It?’ video:

The singer’s sixth album ‘Reputation‘ will be released on November 10. As well as ‘…Ready For It?’, we’ve also heard the singles ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘Gorgeous’.

It was reported earlier this year that Swift had recruited Drake to help her make an album of “edgier R&B and hip-hop sounds”. As well as the Drake collaboration rumours, the pop star is said to have worked with Kesha on new music too.

Meanwhile, Swift was recently spotted filming another new music video at a kebab shop in Kentish Town, North London. She paid a surprise visit to Kentish Delight. A source claimed: “The video shows Taylor on a night out. All of the locations are places she has been to with Joe. She has spent months quietly going under the radar in London this year and has been out a lot more than anybody realises. It is quite telling that she has been hanging out in these regular and unexpected places… She wants to show people she is just a normal girl.”