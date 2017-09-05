Taylor Swift is planning to trademark key phrases from her new album

Look what you made her do...

Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to trademark key phrases and titles from her new album so they can be used in extensive merchandise collections.

According to TMZ, song title ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and lyric ‘The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now’ are among the phrases that she is seeking to control in order to use them on a wide range of merchandise that includes everything from guitar picks to t-shirts.

The singer is yet to directly respond to the claims, but she previously attempted to trademark key phrases from 2014 album ‘1989’, including ‘Blank Space’ and ‘Nice To Meet Ya, Where Ya Been?’.

The apparent trademark attempt comes as Taylor gears up to release her sixth album, ‘Reputation’, in November.

So far, she’s released singles ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘Ready For It’, with the former securing Swift her first ever UK number one single.

She also faced criticism from the likes of Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds after launching the controversial ‘Verified Fan’ initiative with Ticketmaster – which is designed to prevent bots and touts from getting tour tickets over fans, advertising “unique activities that advance your spot in line”.

Reynolds described the campaign as “sickening” and claimed that Swift was “fleecing” her own fans.