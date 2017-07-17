Taylor Swift reportedly transported in giant suitcase

Fair enough

Taylor Swift has reportedly been transported from her house into a waiting car, in a giant suitcase.

As Spin1038 report, a photo was uploaded to photo-sharing site Splash News earlier today (July 17), which shows two men carrying a rather large suitcase. According to the photo’s caption, however, Swift herself is inside the suitcase.

The caption for the photo reads:

Taylor Swift being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribecca apartment into her truck. A fleet of cars including two large cadillacs and three suv’s arrive at Tailor Swift’s apartment in Tribecca to move a large suitcase from apartment to truck. Almost a dozen of Taylor Swift security guards were present to move this package carefully as Taylor Swift remains to be unseen for a long time.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that the caption was written in error. But perhaps Taylor Swift is taking extra measures to protect her privacy at the moment?

She’s certainly been quiet on social media of late, with many fans noting that she also seems to have skipped out on her traditional yearly July 4 party.

Check out the photo in question below.

Swift broke her Instagram silence last week to praise Selena Gomez – her first post in over two months.

She is said to be “entirely focused” on writing new music for her next album.

Speaking to E! News, a source explained: “Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months. She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon. She is really excited about her new music and can’t wait to share it with her fans.

“She has been entirely focused on that and not much else. She has been 100% dedicated to making music the last few months and that’s it.”

Taylor Swift’s most recent album is 2014’s ‘1989’.