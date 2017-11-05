Taylor Swift has already sold almost half a million copies of her new album

'Reputation' isn't even officially released yet

Taylor Swift‘s ‘Reputation’ has already sold 400,000 copies even though it’s not officially released until Nov 10.

The pre-sale units for her sixth album have topped the pre-sale units for 2014’s ‘1989’ by almost double the amount. ‘1989’ went on to become the fastest selling album in over a decade.

Pre-orders have been placed at Target, Walmart, Amazon, iTunes and Swift’s website. Target also confirmed that ‘Reputation’ is its largest music pre-sale ever.

Swift released ‘Call It What You Want’, the fourth single to be taken from forthcoming album, on Friday (Nov 3).

It’s the most personal song to be released from the record so far, and is said to be inspired by her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is described as “fit like a daydream” on the track.

The latest release comes after Taylor returned in August with ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, before following it with the release of ‘….Ready for it?’, and ‘Gorgeous’.

Last week, Taylor also dropped the video for ‘…Ready for it?’, which employs Blade Runner-esque visuals as she squares off against a naked cyborg.

Read more: The 10 best Taylor Swift songs

She also faced unexpected criticism for appearing to go naked in the clip, before responding to her critics directly with a photo of the outfit she wore in the video.

Swift responded in an Instagram story by saying: “It truly warms my heart that [people] had so much to say about this body suit”.

She then shared another image show how unrevealing the outfit actually was.

It was reported earlier this year that Swift had recruited Drake to help her make an album of “edgier R&B and hip-hop sounds”. As well as the Drake collaboration rumours, the pop star is said to have worked with Kesha on new music too.