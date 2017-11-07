Has Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ tracklist been revealed?

Ed Sheeran and Future reportedly feature on one track on the record

The tracklist for Taylor Swift‘s ‘Reputation‘ has allegedly been revealed.

The album, the singer’s sixth, is set for release on Friday (November 10) and is the star’s first record since 2014’s ‘1989‘.

Stereogum reports that as physical CDs have begun to be shipped out to stores around the world in preparation for the record’s release, photos of its cover and alleged tracklisting have appeared online.

The back cover of the CDs reveals a collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Future called ‘End Game’, while other tracks on the record apparently include ‘Don’t Blame Me’, ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’ and ‘I Did Something Bad’.

Producers credited on the CD include Jack Antonoff, Max Martin, Shellback and Swift herself. There has been no official confirmation of the tracklisting from Swift or her team as yet.

The ‘Reputation’ tracklist is allegedly as follows:

‘…Ready For It?’

‘End Game’ (feat. Ed Sheeran and Future)

‘I Did Something Bad’

‘Don’t Blame Me’

‘Delicate’

‘Look What You Made Me Do’

‘So It Goes…’

‘Gorgeous

‘Getaway Car’

‘King Of My Heart’

‘Dancing With Our Hands Tied’

‘Dress’

‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’

‘Call It What You Want’

‘New Year’s Day’

Meanwhile, Swift has allegedly threatened to sue a blog that compared her to Hitler and drew connections between the singer’s music and the alt-right.

Culture and politics blog PopFront published a post titled ‘Swiftly to the alt-right: Taylor subtly gets the lower case kkk in formation’ in September. The blog post dissected the lyrics of Swift’s recent single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and its music video, suggesting that they were “a defence of white privilege and white anger”.

Following the blog post, editor Meghan Herning says she received a letter from Swift’s legal team, demanding that PopFront “immediately issue a retraction of a provably false and defamatory story about Ms Swift, as well as remove the story from all sources and cease and desist from publishing or disseminating it”.