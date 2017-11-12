Watch Taylor Swift perform two tracks from ‘Reputation’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The singer - who just released her sixth studio album - appeared as the musical guest on last night's Tiffany Haddish-hosted show

Taylor Swift performed two tracks from her new album ‘Reputation’ on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live – watch clips of the two performances below.

The singer released her sixth studio album on Friday (November 10), which features guest contributions from Ed Sheeran and Future. The album, however, has been controversially withheld from streaming services this week.

Swift promoted her new record as the musical guest on last night’s edition of SNL, having appeared in a series of promos for the episode alongside this week’s host, Tiffany Haddish, earlier in the week.

Swift performed ‘…Ready For It’ first, before delivering a more acoustic performance of the song ‘Call It What You Want’ later in the episode. Watch clips of the two performances below.

‘…Ready For It’:

‘Call It What You Want’:

Swift recently announced her UK comeback gig – she’ll be appearing at next month’s Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball. The singer will headline the event on December 10, with her set preceding performances from the likes of Liam Payne, The Script and Stefflon Don.

Swift last performed in the UK with a headline show at British Summer Time in June 2015, which took place in London’s Hyde Park.