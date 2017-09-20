Taylor Swift shares behind-the-scenes look at how she fought her former selves in ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video

The gang of Taylors were all dressed in specifc outfits from throughout her career

Taylor Swift has shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how she fought her former selves in the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video.

The clip, which was released last month, included a scene where a gaggle of Taylors, dressed in specific outfits from throughout her career, fight as they try and reach present Taylor at the top of the pile.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Swift calls the set “the trippiest thing” she’s even seen as she’s introduced to the actresses playing the past versions of her.

“Seeing all of them together is the weirdest feeling but it’s awesome,” she says. “It’s exciting. It’s like, ‘Oh that’s a phase I went through when I was 16, but like, a girl is wearing it who looks just like me.’ But we’re having a great time. We’re all just chatting about life. That’s gotta look weird.”

The video also shows Swift and director Joseph Kahn going through images of the singer’s past eras and deciding who should fight who. “Ring master circus girl should totally be fighting because she has a hat, and sparkly dress ‘Fearless’ long hair curly with 13 on her hand, boots, should be fighting,” Swift says. Can I hit her in the face with my 13? Cool.”

At one point, Kahn tells Swift how to fall gracefully, to which she responds: “I mean, I have to actively try not to be graceful. I don’t know if you’ve ever met me before.”

Watch the video above, via Billboard.

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ was the first single to be released from Swift’s forthcoming new album ‘Reputation’. The singer followed it shortly after with second track ‘…Ready For It‘.

‘Reputation’ will be released on November 10.