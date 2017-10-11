Taylor Swift is launching her own social media app

The Swift Life will launch at some point in "late 2017"

Taylor Swift has announced details of her own social networking app called The Swift Life.

The singer’s sixth album ‘Reputation‘ will be released on November 10 and so far we’ve heard the songs ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘…Ready For It?’.

Ahead of her album release, Swift has launched The Swift Life, which is expected to arrive at some point in “late 2017”.

The app is described as “a creative, inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with each other… and Taylor”.

It promises to offer exclusive photos and videos, replies from the singer herself, Swift-themed emojis (aka Taymojis) and the chance to listen to Swift’s music via the app.

“I’ve got something pretty awesome that we’ve been working on for awhile that I wanted to share with you,” Swift says in a video announcing the app.

“I think you guys are really gonna like this. I mean, I hope. It would be preferable if you did,” she adds. Watch below.

Swift recently confirmed her first live performances in eight months.

The singer last played live at Houston’s Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 for a special show in partnership with DIRECTV.

Now, Swift has been confirmed to appear at two shows in December. On December 2, she will join the likes of Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Niall Horan and more at 99.7 Now’s Poptopia event in San Jose, California.