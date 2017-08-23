Taylor Swift announces new album following social media black out

Singer's last release was a feature on Zayn Malik's track 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'

Taylor Swift has announced details of a new album just days after erasing all content from her social media platforms.

At the weekend, Swift caused commotion among fans after deleting her social media footprint, leading to speculation over what it could mean.

Then, she recently uploaded a short clip of what appeared to be the tail of a reptile on her Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Now, she has taken to Twitter to announce her new album ‘Reputation’ with a release date set for November 10.

The singer also revealed that her first single from the record will be out tomorrow night (August 24), alongside the album’s artwork shot by Mert & Marcus. She also posted the artwork to her Instagram page.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Swift’s last release was a feature on Zayn Malik‘s track ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever‘ back in January, from the Fifty Shades Darker movie soundtrack. Her next album will be her sixth to date, after releasing ‘1989’ in 2014.

Swift recently returned to Spotify, restoring her entire back catalogue on the streaming platform.

Last week, Taylor also won her civil court case against former radio DJ David Mueller, after he groped her at a backstage photo op back in 2013.

After the judge throw out the DJ’s lawsuit, the week-long trial came to an end. The jury were unanimous in finding Mueller guilty of assault and battery. Swift left with the $1 she requested in punitive damages, but vowed to donate money to charities who help other victims of sexual assault.